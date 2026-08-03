Enemy UAV crashes in Chernihiv: house catches fire, woman suffers shrapnel wounds
A fire broke out in a house in a residential area of Chernihiv after a Russian drone crashed. According to preliminary information, one woman suffered shrapnel wounds.
This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
- UAV crash recorded in residential area of Chernihiv
- The crash caused a fire in a house.
- One woman was injured and, according to preliminary information, suffered shrapnel wounds.
It was reported in the morning that Russian forces were attacking Chernihiv with strike drones on August 3, 2026.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password