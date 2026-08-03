Enemy UAV crashes in Chernihiv: house catches fire, woman suffers shrapnel wounds

A fire broke out in a house in a residential area of Chernihiv after a Russian drone crashed. According to preliminary information, one woman suffered shrapnel wounds.

This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

UAV crash recorded in residential area of Chernihiv

The crash caused a fire in a house.

One woman was injured and, according to preliminary information, suffered shrapnel wounds.

It was reported in the morning that Russian forces were attacking Chernihiv with strike drones on August 3, 2026.

See more: Russian attack on supermarket in Chernihiv: injured woman died in hospital; her daughter was killed at scene of strike. PHOTO