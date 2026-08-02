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Russian attack on supermarket in Chernihiv: injured woman died in hospital; her daughter was killed at scene of strike. PHOTO

The death toll from the Russian strike on the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv has risen – another victim has died in hospital.

This was reported by her niece, Olha Yermak, according to Censor.NET.

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Natalia Bachurna, aged 47, who was injured in Chernihiv, has died in hospital.
Photo: Olha Yermak / Facebook
Natalia Bachurna

What is known

It is reported that 47-year-old Natalia Bachurna has died in hospital. It is reported that the woman fought for her life for several days and underwent several operations, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

It is also known that on 26 July, her 23-year-old daughter, Viktoria Orekh, was killed as a result of a Russian strike on the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv.

Viktoria Orekh
Photo: Olga Yermak / Facebook
Viktoria Orekh

See more: Russian strike on supermarket in Chernihiv: 12 people in hospital, four in serious condition; children are among injured. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

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shoot out (18299) Chernihiv (254) Chernihiv region (520) Chernihivskyy district (152)
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