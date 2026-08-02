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Russian attack on supermarket in Chernihiv: injured woman died in hospital; her daughter was killed at scene of strike. PHOTO
The death toll from the Russian strike on the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv has risen – another victim has died in hospital.
This was reported by her niece, Olha Yermak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that 47-year-old Natalia Bachurna has died in hospital. It is reported that the woman fought for her life for several days and underwent several operations, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.
It is also known that on 26 July, her 23-year-old daughter, Viktoria Orekh, was killed as a result of a Russian strike on the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv.
What led up to this?
- On the evening of 26 July, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with a drone that struck an ATB supermarket in the ZAZ district; two people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed, 12 people are in hospital, four are in a serious condition, and there are children among the injured.
- A day of mourning for those killed in the enemy attack was declared in Chernihiv on 27 July.
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