Russian strike on supermarket in Chernihiv: 12 people in hospital, four in serious condition; children are among injured. PHOTOS
The enemy used ‘Geran’ jet-powered systems in yesterday’s attack on Chernihiv.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties
He recalled that the brutal midday strike on a supermarket claimed the lives of two people.
The girl was just 10 years old, whilst the young woman killed by the Russian Federation was 23, the regional head clarified.
Condition of the injured
According to him, there are currently 25 people injured as a result of this attack. Among them are four children.
"A 10-year-old boy is currently in hospital. Also injured are two boys aged 11 and 17, and a girl who is almost 2 years old. A total of 12 people are currently in hospital. Four of them are in a serious condition. Medical staff have provided all the necessary assistance to those affected," the statement reads.
According to the Regional Military Administration, another drone destroyed a car service centre and the vehicles parked there.
Later, a strike was also recorded at an enterprise where a fire broke out, and late in the evening, a drone struck the premises of a food processing plant. A 48-year-old man who was injured is in hospital.
27 July is a day of mourning in Chernihiv.
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