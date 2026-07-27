Russian strike on supermarket in Chernihiv: 12 people in hospital, four in serious condition; children are among injured. PHOTOS

The enemy used ‘Geran’ jet-powered systems in yesterday’s attack on Chernihiv.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties

He recalled that the brutal midday strike on a supermarket claimed the lives of two people.

















The girl was just 10 years old, whilst the young woman killed by the Russian Federation was 23, the regional head clarified.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has reacted to Russia’s strike on Chernihiv: "This is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification.". VIDEO

Condition of the injured

According to him, there are currently 25 people injured as a result of this attack. Among them are four children.

"A 10-year-old boy is currently in hospital. Also injured are two boys aged 11 and 17, and a girl who is almost 2 years old. A total of 12 people are currently in hospital. Four of them are in a serious condition. Medical staff have provided all the necessary assistance to those affected," the statement reads.

According to the Regional Military Administration, another drone destroyed a car service centre and the vehicles parked there.

Later, a strike was also recorded at an enterprise where a fire broke out, and late in the evening, a drone struck the premises of a food processing plant. A 48-year-old man who was injured is in hospital.

Read more: Targeted strike: Russian UAV equipped with video camera attacked ATB supermarket in Chernihiv, - National Police

27 July is a day of mourning in Chernihiv.