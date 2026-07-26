Targeted strike: Russian UAV equipped with video camera attacked ATB supermarket in Chernihiv, - National Police

The enemy used a drone equipped with a video camera to carry out an attack on the ATB in Chernihiv.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, made this statement in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Russians deliberately targeted a civilian facility

Tymoshko noted that these conclusions had been reached following a preliminary explosives analysis. He emphasised that the Russians had deliberately targeted a civilian facility in order to cause a greater number of casualties.

"This indicates that these are not acts of war, but acts of terrorism, acts of their senseless hatred towards everything associated with Ukrainian identity and Ukraine. In particular, their hatred towards any person, including civilians," added the head of the National Police in the Chernihiv region.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has reacted to Russia’s strike on Chernihiv: "This is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification.". VIDEO

Russia struck an ATB supermarket in Chernihiv

As of 17:33, the number of people injured as a result of the UAV crash at the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv had risen to 13 — four men and nine women. Three people were hospitalised with moderate injuries. The others received outpatient treatment and were discharged home.

Volodymyr Tymoshko also confirmed that Russian UAVs had struck two further locations. According to the press office of the Chernihiv City Council, a garage and a car were damaged at one location, whilst three cars caught fire at the other.

President Zelenskyy responded to the Russian Federation’s attack on Chernihiv. In his words, this is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification.