Russian forces are attacking Chernihiv with drones: enterprise damaged and fire broke out

On the morning of August 3, 2026, Russian forces are attacking the Chernihiv region with strike drones.

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, the enemy is currently attacking the city using UAVs.

"One of the city's businesses was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire broke out at the site of the strike," the statement said.

See more: Russian attack on supermarket in Chernihiv: injured woman died in hospital; her daughter was killed at scene of strike. PHOTO

Information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is currently being verified.

This news story will be updated