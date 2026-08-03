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Russian forces are attacking Chernihiv with drones: enterprise damaged and fire broke out
On the morning of August 3, 2026, Russian forces are attacking the Chernihiv region with strike drones.
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, the enemy is currently attacking the city using UAVs.
"One of the city's businesses was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire broke out at the site of the strike," the statement said.
Information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is currently being verified.
This news story will be updated
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