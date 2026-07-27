The Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has identified the Russian army unit involved in the attack on the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv on 26 July. According to intelligence reports, the attack, carried out using a ‘Geran-4’ rocket-powered drone, was carried out by Combat Group No. 3 of the Russian Federation’s ‘Grom "Kaskad"’ separate unmanned aviation brigade.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

On 26 July 2026 at 16:12, Russia, the aggressor state, struck the ATB supermarket in the city of Chernihiv with a ‘Geran-4’ jet-powered drone.

Two Ukrainians, including a 10-year-old child, were killed as a result of a targeted terrorist attack by the Russians on a civilian facility. A further 25 people were injured, including three children.

What does the Defence Intelligence know about war criminals?

The DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has identified the unit of the Russian occupation army responsible for committing a war crime: the launch of a jet-powered drone at a supermarket in Chernihiv was carried out by Muscovites from Combat Group No. 3 of the ‘GROM Cascade’ Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Brigade.

Team Leader — Sergeant A.O.

Which drone was used?

War criminals launched a drone equipped with a video camera from a drone launch site in a settlement in the Bryansk region. The identification of those directly responsible for the crime and other individuals involved is ongoing.



The ‘GROM "Kaskad"’ separate unmanned aerial vehicle brigade operates within the military-space forces of the aggressor state, Russia, and specialises in attacks using long-range drones, in particular against Ukrainian civilian targets.



The "GROM ‘Cascade’" brigade has a reputation as a unit for the so-called "elite" caste of Muscovites — in particular, officials, MPs, bureaucrats, regional warlords and other scum. These so-called ‘privileged’ individuals have the opportunity to sign a short-term contract lasting several months and, without coming anywhere near the combat zone, obtain the status of a ‘participant’ in the criminal war against Ukraine.

What led up to it?