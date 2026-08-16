In Sumy, Russian drone struck car: man was killed and his wife was injured. PHOTO

In Sumy, on the evening of 16 August, a Russian drone carried out a targeted attack on a civilian vehicle. As a result of the strike, a 59-year-old man was killed; his wife was injured and taken to hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Late in the evening, an enemy drone struck a civilian car in Sumy with precision. A 59-year-old man was killed

The car caught fire as a result of the strike. The victim’s wife was hospitalised with injuries. Medical staff are providing her with the necessary treatment.





Grigorov also noted that the enemy repeatedly attacked Sumy with drones during the evening and overnight. Some of the aerial targets were destroyed by our defenders, but the intensity of such attacks remains high.

See more: Occupiers strike Sumy with four KABs: man killed, around 20 houses damaged. PHOTO

"Do not ignore air-raid sirens. Be particularly vigilant in the evening and at night: do not remain outdoors and, where possible, take shelter or seek other safe places," the Regional Military Administration urged.