Occupiers strike Sumy with four KABs: man killed, around 20 houses damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces dropped four guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in Sumy.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Grigorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Unfortunately, a civilian man was killed near one of the impact sites. He was driving a car at the time of the strike. His identity is being established," the statement said.

The enemy strike damaged or destroyed around 20 private residential buildings, as well as civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Information on the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

See more: KABs attacked Sumy overnight: two children and elderly woman were killed. PHOTO



