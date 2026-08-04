KABs attacked Sumy overnight: two children and elderly woman were killed. PHOTO

On the night of 4 August, Russian forces carried out an air strike using guided bombs on Sumy. Three people were killed in the attack, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

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Rescuers recovered the bodies of two girls, aged 5 and 10, from the rubble of a destroyed building. An elderly woman also died.

Four more people sought medical assistance. They were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

Six guided bombs struck the city

According to updated information, Russian forces dropped eight guided aerial bombs on Sumy. Six of them struck civilian infrastructure in the city, causing significant damage to residential and non-residential buildings.

Two further guided bombs, according to the Air Defence Forces, were shot down as they approached populated areas.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the sites of the strikes. Experts are inspecting the damaged buildings and clearing up the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Konotop attacked by a drone: residential building destroyed

On the night of 4 August, a Russian drone struck a residential building in Konotop. The building was completely destroyed as a result of the strike.

In addition to the destroyed house, several cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

According to the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, the owner of the house is believed to have been injured. The woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Paramedics provided the woman with the necessary medical assistance at the scene, next to the ambulance. There is currently no information about any other casualties.





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