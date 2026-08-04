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Enemy is advancing near Riasne in Sumy region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Riasne (Sumy district, Sumy region)," the report states.
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