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Enemy is advancing near Riasne in Sumy region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced near Riasne (Sumy district, Sumy region)," the report states.

Read more: Invaders have occupied Sukhetske and advanced near Nykanorivka and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Map update 

Ryasne

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Sumy region (1940) Sumskyy district (439) Ryasne (6)
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