Invaders have occupied Sukhetske and advanced near Nykanorivka and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied the village of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The enemy has occupied Sukhetske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Nykanorivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Rodynske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map

Read more: Russian troops advanced near Artilne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP