3 253 3
Russian troops advanced near Artilne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are currently advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Artilne (a village in the Vilkhuvatka rural community of the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region)," the statement reads.
No further information on the Russian advance is currently available.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password