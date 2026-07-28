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Russian troops advanced near Artilne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are currently advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Artilne (a village in the Vilkhuvatka rural community of the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region)," the statement reads.

Russian forces make gains in Kharkiv region
Artilne

No further information on the Russian advance is currently available.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Kharkiv region (1854) Kupiansk district (537) Artilne (1) DeepState (524)
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