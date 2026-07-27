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Russians have advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy has advanced near Minkivka

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russian advance

 "The enemy has advanced near Minkivka" – the statement reads.

Updated map

Ворог просунувся поблизу Міньківки

Read more: Defence Forces push enemy back near Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6037) Bakhmut district (604) Minkivka (7) DeepState (523)
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