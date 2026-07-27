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Russians have advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
The Russian advance
"The enemy has advanced near Minkivka" – the statement reads.
Updated map
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