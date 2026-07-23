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Defence Forces push enemy back near Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAP
Ukraine’s Defence Forces have pushed back the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Russians pushed back
"The map has been updated. Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed the enemy back near Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated map
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