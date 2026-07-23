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Defence Forces push enemy back near Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAP

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have pushed back the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Russians pushed back

"The map has been updated. Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed the enemy back near Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne in Huliaipole direction, - DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Ukrainian forces push Russians back in Dnipropetrovsk region

Read more: Ruscists have advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAP

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military actions (3503) Dnipropetrovsk region (2470) Synelnykove district (485) Filiya (6)
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