Ruscists have advanced near Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne," the report states.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, on 21 July 2026, 219 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.
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