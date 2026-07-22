Ruscists have advanced near Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne," the report states.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, – DeepState

What led up to this?

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, on 21 July 2026, 219 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

Read more: Russians have intensified attacks almost along the entire front line, - Joint Forces Task Force