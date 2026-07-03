Russians have intensified attacks almost along the entire front line, - UOS

Russian troops have intensified their pressure along the entire front line and stepped up their offensive operations even in areas that until recently were considered relatively calm.

According to Censor.NET, Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on television.

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"The enemy is indeed trying to exert pressure along the entire line of contact. And in our area of responsibility, this involves attempts to open new sectors along the Ukrainian-Russian border, including, for example, its attempts to invade toward Hraniv and Kozacha Lopana, directly north of Kharkiv, across the border. They are being repelled there... but we are already seeing that they are trying to break through from all sides," said Tregubov.

Activity has increased even in areas that were previously quiet

A spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation also emphasized that Russian troops have intensified their attacks in areas that until recently had remained relatively calm. In particular, increased enemy activity has been observed in the Velykoburlutsky sector.

"They are even trying to resume aggressive actions in the Velykoburlutsky sector, which had been relatively calm for quite some time. They are actively advancing in the Kupiansk area, on both the left and right banks—especially on the left bank—of the Oskil River. And, of course, the most active zone for us remains the Lyman and the Lyman sector," said the spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

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