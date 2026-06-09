Russia is trying to improve its tactical position in Donetsk region but is suffering significant losses, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military command posts and units carrying out missions as part of the defensive operation in the Donetsk region.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"At the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, ‘Azov’ heard a report from Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko and the commanders of military units. They coordinated further actions and cooperation within their respective areas of responsibility. Priority tasks were identified, and the necessary orders were issued to resolve outstanding issues," the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief presented the honorary breast badges "Cross of Courage," "Cross of Military Honor," "Golden Cross," and "For Conscientious Service" to servicemen who demonstrated courage and distinguished themselves during combat missions.

Read more: Work is underway to establish fourth tier of air defense, which will cover two more regions, - Syrskyi

Syrskyi also worked in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces and the 9th Army Corps.

"We discussed with the commanders the situation in their areas of responsibility, changes in the nature of the Russian occupation forces’ actions, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of our units.

The enemy tries daily to improve its tactical position and continues to attempt to break through our defenses. Despite its superiority in manpower and equipment, the enemy is suffering significant losses," he noted.

Read more: Situation on southern section of front remains dynamic. Enemy has concentrated over 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivka direction - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief also held a meeting with Robert Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"Combat experience confirms once again that effectively countering the enemy under current conditions is only possible through a combination of active defense, preemptive measures, and striking the enemy at the operational-tactical depth using Middle Strike capabilities.

It is important that our soldiers act in close coordination, quickly adapt to changes in the situation, and reduce the time from decision-making to its implementation on the battlefield," Syrskyi concluded.

Read more: Difference between territory recaptured and territory lost in May is nearly +100 km² in Ukraine’s favor, - Syrskyi