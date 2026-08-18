Russian forces struck Izium: 5 people wounded, including child. PHOTO
Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What are the consequences of the attack?
According to the Regional Military Administration, all those injured are receiving medical treatment.
Five private homes in the city were damaged.
The relevant services are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that late in the evening of 16 August, the Russians struck Izium with KAB bombs: four people are known to have been injured.
- The enemy attack left five people injured and damaged 15 houses.
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