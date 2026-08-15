Russia has carried out strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions: people injured, homes and businesses damaged. PHOTO

The Russians have carried out strikes on the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. The attacks have resulted in casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the regional military administration.

In Lozova, two men aged 33 and 34 sustained blast injuries. Two other local residents – a 40-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man – suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Pisky-Radkivski, part of the Borivska community, a 60-year-old man was injured. In Kharkiv, a 33-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

As a result of Russian strikes, high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged:

In Kharkiv, 10 blocks of flats were damaged as a result of shelling.

In the Bohodukhiv district, two warehouses, 50 tonnes of grain and a grain-cleaning machine in Murafa were damaged. Private houses, farm buildings and a church in Karasivka were also damaged, as were two cars in Zolochiv.

In the Kupiansk district, a private house in Velykyi Burluk was damaged.

In the Izium district, a nursery school in Balakliya, a private house in Komarivka, and a farm and grain silo in Bugaivka were damaged. Livestock were affected by the attack.

In the Kharkiv district, a shopping centre in Mala Danilivka and a private house in Ruski Tyshky were damaged.

In the Lozova district, a warehouse in Blyznyuky, a farm building in Lozova, two cars in the village of Batyushky, a private house in Vesele and a wheat field in Orilka were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged in Shestakove, as well as two buildings and two farm buildings in Vodyakhivka.





The Poltava region came under attack from Russian drones: houses have been damaged and there are casualties

On the night of 14 August, Russian forces once again attacked the Poltava region with drones, according to Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

In the Myrhorod district, a Russian drone was recorded striking an industrial facility.

Another UAV struck a private residential property.

As a result of the attack, the roofs and windows of two residential buildings were damaged.

Two people were injured. The injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

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