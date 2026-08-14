Ruscist’s persistent attempts to destroy Ukrainian drone with brick end with fright and explosion for occupier. VIDEO

On the Vovchansk front, a Russian occupier decided to try an unusual way of combating a Ukrainian drone by attempting to destroy it with a brick.

According to Censor.NET, the ruscist, positioned among the ruins of a building, repeatedly hurled a brick at a Defence Forces drone but failed to hit the UAV.

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The FPV drone then rose into the air, while the so-called "hapless anti-aircraft gunner" hurried to hide between concrete slabs.

The footage makes it clear that, in some cases, the occupiers have to fight with whatever they find at their feet.

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