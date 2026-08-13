MiG-29 fighter pilots from Air Force destroyed occupiers’ UAV operators’ command post and electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO
Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilots from the Air Force carried out a precision strike on a command post used by Russian UAV operators and electronic warfare units.
According to Censor.NET, one of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat sorties on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
As a result of the precise strike, the building housing enemy personnel was destroyed.
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