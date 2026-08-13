ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10807 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
1 216 1

MiG-29 fighter pilots from Air Force destroyed occupiers’ UAV operators’ command post and electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO

Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilots from the Air Force carried out a precision strike on a command post used by Russian UAV operators and electronic warfare units.

According to Censor.NET, one of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat sorties on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the precise strike, the building housing enemy personnel was destroyed.

See more: 111 of 133 UAVs launched by Russians were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (12285) elimination (7784) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3822) Air forces (2162) fighter jet (129)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 