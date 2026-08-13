111 of 133 UAVs launched by Russians were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 13, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 133 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

Launches of Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation; Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye—occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: Russia is looking for weaknesses in Europe’s air defenses, - Bundeswehr General Breuer

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 16 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the air.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with UAVs: fire broke out in warehouse buildings, and man was injured (updated)