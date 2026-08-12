Russia attacked Kyiv region with UAVs: fire broke out in warehouse buildings, and man was injured (updated)

A group of Russian UAVs has been detected in the Kyiv region, heading toward the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Air Force reported a group of jet-powered UAVs in the Kyiv region—heading toward Kyiv.

At the same time, the Kyiv Regional State Administration reported:

"Enemy UAVs have been detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region."

The Air Defense Forces also reported that they are tracking a group of jet-powered UAVs in the north of the Kyiv region coming from the Chernihiv region, a group of jet-powered UAVs in the south of the Kirovohrad region heading north, a group of jet-powered UAVs in Poltava region—near the village of Semenivka, heading west—and a jet-powered UAV in the northern part of the Dnipropetrovsk region—heading toward Poltava region.

Later, Ruban, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast, reported that a fire had broken out at warehouses in the Brovary District as a result of the enemy attack.

"Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man was injured. He sustained shrapnel wounds and has been admitted to the hospital. He is receiving all necessary medical care," said Tkachenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv region: company’s warehouse has been damaged. PHOTOS