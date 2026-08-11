Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv region: company’s warehouse has been damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of a Russian attack on the night of 11 August in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, a company’s warehouse was damaged.
This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is also known that three lorries, three containers and a security office were damaged.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Law enforcement officers and emergency services are working at the scene," the police added.
What led up to this?
As reported, on the night of 11 August, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital. As a result of the Russian attack, a strike was recorded on the grounds of one of the children’s hospitals in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
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