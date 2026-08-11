Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv region: company’s warehouse has been damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of 11 August in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, a company’s warehouse was damaged.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is also known that three lorries, three containers and a security office were damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties.



Law enforcement officers and emergency services are working at the scene," the police added.







Read more: Safety measures to be strengthened at petrol stations in Kyiv region, RMA says

What led up to this?

As reported, on the night of 11 August, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital. As a result of the Russian attack, a strike was recorded on the grounds of one of the children’s hospitals in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

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