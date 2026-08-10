Safety measures to be strengthened at petrol stations in Kyiv region, RMA says

Additional measures are planned at petrol stations in the Kyiv region to protect employees and visitors during air-raid alerts.

The head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Tymur Tkachenko, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and fuel market operators attended the meeting.

"Our shared task is to improve the safety of employees and visitors at petrol stations in the Kyiv region in view of the challenges posed by the war. Through constructive dialogue, we managed to determine the next steps. These primarily include introducing automated warning systems and response protocols for petrol station staff when air-raid alerts are issued," the statement reads.

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The meeting also addressed clearing petrol stations of abandoned vehicles that obstruct evacuation routes, block access to fire hydrants and impede emergency vehicles.

"We will submit specific decisions on these matters at the next meeting of the Kyiv Region Defence Council.

"I also drew attention to the need to construct shelters near petrol stations located a considerable distance from existing protective structures. We will intensify dialogue and work in this area," Tkachenko concluded.

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