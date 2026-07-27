Syniehubov denies reports that all petrol stations on Kharkiv–Poltava highway were destroyed
Authorities in the Kharkiv region have denied reports that there are no operational petrol stations on the highway to Poltava.
According to Censor.NET, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a statement.
Fuel situation in the region
According to Syniehubov, the reports are false. He stressed that there is no fuel shortage in the region and that petrol stations continue to operate.
"Reports by some media outlets that there are no operational petrol stations left on the highway from Kharkiv to Poltava are false. There is no fuel shortage in the region," he said.
Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Council member Oleksandr Skoryk claimed that all petrol stations along this route had been destroyed.
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