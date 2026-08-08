Drone strike on Pukhivka: Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Kyiv lyceum, her husband and grandson were killed. PHOTO
Last night, Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Lyceum No. 124 ‘Spasky’, her husband and her three-year-old grandson were killed in an enemy attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Vechirniy Kyiv".
Details
It is reported that in the village of Pukhivka in the Brovary district, five enemy UAVs struck a two-storey house where the family lived. The parents of the three-year-old boy sustained shrapnel wounds and burns.
Ms Galina’s 15-year-old grandson has been admitted to the intensive care unit. A 21-year-old neighbour, who came to the family’s aid after the strike, was also injured.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There were fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike.
- It later emerged that a 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather had been killed, his parents were injured, and his brother was in intensive care with burns.
- In addition, the Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and a business premises were ablaze, and four people are known to have been injured.
- According to the Air Defence Forces, the enemy launched an attack using six ballistic missiles and 151 drones; 135 UAVs were shot down.
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