Drone strike on Pukhivka: Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Kyiv lyceum, her husband and grandson were killed. PHOTO

Last night, Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Lyceum No. 124 ‘Spasky’, her husband and her three-year-old grandson were killed in an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Vechirniy Kyiv".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

It is reported that in the village of Pukhivka in the Brovary district, five enemy UAVs struck a two-storey house where the family lived. The parents of the three-year-old boy sustained shrapnel wounds and burns.

Ms Galina’s 15-year-old grandson has been admitted to the intensive care unit. A 21-year-old neighbour, who came to the family’s aid after the strike, was also injured.

See more: "We need more pressure and air defence," Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s deadly strikes on Pukhivka and Kyiv. PHOTOS

What led up to this?