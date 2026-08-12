Russia is looking for weaknesses in Europe’s air defenses, - Bundeswehr General Breuer
Russia systematically uses drones to conduct reconnaissance of air defense systems in Europe, looking for vulnerabilities.
According to Censor.NET, which cites The Wall Street Journal, this was stated by General Carsten Broyer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.
Details
According to the general, Russia is trying to destabilize European governments and institutions.
"Hybrid attacks occur daily in NATO countries, especially on the eastern flank. Russia is testing us and watching how we respond in order to refine its tactics for a future conflict," Broyer explained.
The general also noted that Russia "is already reorienting its economy and military to prepare for a broader conflict with the West," even while waging war in Ukraine.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that a drone was discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Tuesday, August 5. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft in question is an Antonov, which likely belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.
- NATO confirmed that it is aware of the incident. German police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to retrieve the drone.
- Subsequently, German media reported that
the Ukrainian cargo plane, next to which a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport, was carrying ammunition.
- U.S. intelligence believes that the drone carrying explosives found at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany likely belongs to Russia.
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