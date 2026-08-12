Russia is looking for weaknesses in Europe’s air defenses, - Bundeswehr General Breuer

Russia systematically uses drones to conduct reconnaissance of air defense systems in Europe, looking for vulnerabilities.

According to Censor.NET, which cites The Wall Street Journal, this was stated by General Carsten Broyer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.

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According to the general, Russia is trying to destabilize European governments and institutions.

"Hybrid attacks occur daily in NATO countries, especially on the eastern flank. Russia is testing us and watching how we respond in order to refine its tactics for a future conflict," Broyer explained.

The general also noted that Russia "is already reorienting its economy and military to prepare for a broader conflict with the West," even while waging war in Ukraine.

Read: Russia is importing gasoline from India due to Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries, according to Bloomberg

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