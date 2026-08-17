Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Izium: number of injured has risen to 5, with 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS
Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Izium.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
What did the enemy target?
According to the investigation, on 16 August at around 9.30 pm, Russian forces struck the city of Izium. Preliminary data suggests the enemy used an UMPB-5R guided jet-propelled aerial bomb.
What are the consequences?
At least 15 buildings have been damaged. Five people were injured – three women and two men.
On 17 August, at approximately 04:00, Izium came under enemy attack once again. According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by a ‘Geran-3’ UAV. Block-of-flats and private houses, as well as cars, were damaged.
Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into allegations of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What led up to this?
- It was reported the day before that the Russians had struck Izium with KAB bombs: four people are known to have been injured.
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