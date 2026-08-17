Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Izium: number of injured has risen to 5, with 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS

Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Izium.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy target?

According to the investigation, on 16 August at around 9.30 pm, Russian forces struck the city of Izium. Preliminary data suggests the enemy used an UMPB-5R guided jet-propelled aerial bomb.

See more: Russia struck Sumy and Kharkiv regions with drones, KAB bombs and artillery: there are fatalities and injuries. PHOTOS

What are the consequences?

At least 15 buildings have been damaged. Five people were injured – three women and two men.

On 17 August, at approximately 04:00, Izium came under enemy attack once again. According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by a ‘Geran-3’ UAV. Block-of-flats and private houses, as well as cars, were damaged.









Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into allegations of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Russia has carried out strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions: people injured, homes and businesses damaged. PHOTO

What led up to this?