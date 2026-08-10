Enemy launched artillery strike on residential area in Chuhuiv district: 5 killed. PHOTO

On 10 August, Russian forces carried out a heavy artillery barrage on the residential area of the village of Buhaivka in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

There have been casualties and damage

Houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack.

Five people were killed.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

Consequences





Read more: Russian strike on ’Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr’: production has been completely suspended

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.