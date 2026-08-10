Russian strike on ’Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr’: production has been completely suspended

Over the past 24 hours, the Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr plant has come under enemy attack, resulting in significant damage and widespread destruction to its production facilities and infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an official statement from Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr.

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As noted, Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr is a civilian manufacturing company with 100 per cent German investment, which has been operating in the Zhytomyr region for 11 years and provides jobs for around 3,500 people.

Furthermore, the statement notes that none of the employees were injured as a result of the attack.

The company’s operations have been suspended

Due to the significant extent of the damage, the plant has been forced to temporarily suspend operations for an indefinite period. The likely timeframe for resuming operations will become clear once the technical assessment has been completed and the full scope of the necessary restoration work has been determined.

Read more: For $100, prepared Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions: agent was informed of suspicion

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian troops had attacked Zhytomyr Oblast: a business and a residential building were hit, leaving three people injured.

It later emerged that a revenue-generating enterprise with German investment had been damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Zhytomyr region.

See more: Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: revenue-generating enterprise with German investment has been damaged. PHOTOS