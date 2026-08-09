Russian forces have attacked the Zhytomyr region: a business premises and a residential building have been hit, with three people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Last night, the enemy attacked the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that, as a result of the enemy attack, civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as a private enterprise with German investment, were hit and damaged.

A private residential house was also hit, and debris fell on residential and outbuildings.

See also: Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: a business was hit, 6 adults and 3 children were injured. Photo report (updated)

There are casualties

According to preliminary information, three people have been injured. One person has been hospitalised with burns. Two others are suffering from acute stress reaction.

The relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack, surveying the area and assessing the damage caused.

Details of the attack’s consequences are currently being clarified.

Read: Russian forces strike a petrol station in Zhytomyr region: two people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility and at one of the private enterprises. A private residential building was hit: debris fell on residential and outbuildings, causing a fire.

















All fires have now been extinguished. State Emergency Service psychologists are working at the scenes🫂