Russian forces have attacked the Zhytomyr region: a business premises and a residential building have been hit, with three people injured (updated). PHOTOS
Last night, the enemy attacked the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
It is reported that, as a result of the enemy attack, civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as a private enterprise with German investment, were hit and damaged.
A private residential house was also hit, and debris fell on residential and outbuildings.
There are casualties
According to preliminary information, three people have been injured. One person has been hospitalised with burns. Two others are suffering from acute stress reaction.
The relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack, surveying the area and assessing the damage caused.
Details of the attack’s consequences are currently being clarified.
Updated information
According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility and at one of the private enterprises. A private residential building was hit: debris fell on residential and outbuildings, causing a fire.
All fires have now been extinguished. State Emergency Service psychologists are working at the scenes🫂
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