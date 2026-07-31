For $100, prepared Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions: agent was informed of suspicion

The SSU has exposed a resident of the Zhytomyr region who, according to the investigation, agreed to cooperate with Russian intelligence agencies for $100 and was gathering information to prepare attacks on the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr region. The court remanded the suspect in custody without the possibility of bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, SSU officers exposed a Ukrainian citizen who, acting on orders from a representative of the Russian Federation’s special services, was gathering intelligence to prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

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He held pro-Russian views

According to the investigation, a resident of the Zhytomyr region, who worked at a granite processing plant, held pro-Russian views and was recruited via Telegram. He was promised $100 for carrying out his tasks.



The suspect gathered information about thermal power plants and electrical substations that supply power to two regions. He also documented the locations with the highest concentrations of Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel and equipment, as well as the locations of operational airfields and military training grounds.

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They prevented the transfer of intelligence information

Law enforcement officers promptly uncovered and halted his activities, preventing the transfer of intelligence information to representatives of the aggressor state.



On July 23, 2026, the man was notified that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The following day, at the request of the prosecutor’s office, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention without the right to bail.