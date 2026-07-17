Russian double agent who coordinated strikes on Sloviansk detained, - SSU

An agent who worked simultaneously for the FSB and the GRU of the Russian Federation and coordinated Russian attacks on Sloviansk has been detained in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

For example, the Russians recruited an engineer from the local heating network through a Telegram channel administered by an employee of the Smolensk Military Hospital.

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"It has been established that the woman was in contact with both of Russia's intelligence agencies, which tasked her with identifying potential 'candidates' for their network of agents."

"After being recruited, the utility worker traveled around the frontline town and its surroundings under the pretext of work-related trips in order to identify the locations of the Defense Forces and 'leak' them to the Russians for new shelling of the community," the statement reads.

The man was collecting the coordinates of Ukrainian targets to pass them on to representatives of the Russian Federation.

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The SSU detained a spotter, documented his reconnaissance missions and contacts with the enemy, and, in the final stage of the operation, arrested him at his residence.

During a search of his home, three cell phones were found, which he constantly switched between to maintain covert communication with the Russians.

He has now been notified that he is suspected of treason. The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.