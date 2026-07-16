New evidence has been documented of Russians’ use of radioactive drones in Sumy region, - SSU. PHOTOS

Counter-intelligence and investigators from the Security Service have documented two new instances of the Russian Federation using munitions containing depleted uranium against Ukraine. The hazardous components were detected in ‘Geran-2’ strike UAVs, which the Russians used to attack the Sumy region on two occasions in April 2026.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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These are R-60M air-to-air guided missiles, which the enemy is using as warheads for its drones during massive shelling of Ukraine.

During the work of the investigative and operational team and State Emergency Service specialists at the sites of the enemy ‘strikes’, the level of gamma radiation from the wreckage of Russian drones carrying missiles was 8.3 and 10.5 μSv/h. These figures significantly exceed the natural background radiation level and pose a direct threat to human health.

According to the findings of an expert analysis initiated by the Security Service, it has been established that the warheads of the Russian missiles contain depleted uranium warhead components with a total mass of 2,810 grams. The substance has been identified as Uranium-234, Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

See more: Planned attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions: SSU detains Russian spotter. PHOTO

Following the detection and examination of the hazardous components, comprehensive measures were taken to neutralise them.

War crime by the Russian Federation

Investigators from the Security Service are conducting a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) to identify and bring to justice the Russian aggressors responsible for the air strikes.

"Given the danger posed by depleted uranium, we urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution if they come across debris from UAVs, missiles or other weapons of war.

Under no circumstances should you approach, touch or move such objects. Move to a safe distance and immediately report the find via the following hotlines: SBU – 15-16, State Emergency Service – 101 or National Police – 102," the SSU emphasises.

The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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