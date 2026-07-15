Seven Russian online agitators have been detained for anti-Ukrainian propaganda, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service has detained a further seven pro-Kremlin online agitators in various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators justified Russia’s armed aggression, called for the seizure of state power and the alteration of Ukraine’s state borders.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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A TikToker spreading Kremlin propaganda has been exposed in the Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia region, a propagandist was exposed who denied the full-scale invasion by Russian forces and promoted the Kremlin’s narrative of an "internal civil conflict" in Ukraine.

To spread hostile propaganda, the suspect used her own TikTok account, which had an audience of over 66,000 users.

In addition, in her posts, the suspect called on citizens to support the enemy in the war against our state.

Read more: Two suspected Russian agents who may have been planning sabotage operation have been arrested in Germany, - media

Five supporters of the Russian Federation detained in Poltava region

Five more supporters of Russian ruscism have been detained in the Poltava region for spreading Kremlin propaganda on Facebook and Telegram channels.

Among them is a businesswoman from the Kremenchuk district who called on Russian supporters to launch a missile strike on the government quarter in the capital.

"In addition, this accomplice of the enemy incited citizens to seize state institutions and overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine," the SSU added.

Three residents of Kremenchuk were also exposed in the region, one of whom was spreading disinformation about the Defence Forces and the operational situation on the front line.

The others were promoting provocative narratives aimed at destabilising the internal situation in Ukraine to the benefit of the Russian Federation.

Another Russian internet agent – a resident of the Poltava district – justified the seizure of part of our country’s territory on Facebook and called for the complete occupation of Ukraine.

See more: Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

In Kherson, an agitator who supported the occupiers via Telegram was exposed

In Kherson, SSU cyber experts detained a local resident who, via Telegram, was agitating townspeople to support Russian armed groups and the "annexation" of the region to the aggressor state.

To conceal his crimes, the perpetrator used fake accounts under various pseudonyms.

Forensic linguistic analyses commissioned by the Security Service confirmed the suspects’ involvement in subversive information activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

What are the consequences?

They have now been notified of the charges against them in accordance with the offences committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 109 (distribution of materials calling for the seizure of state power, committed repeatedly);

Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment upon the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

The suspects face up to 8 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.