FSB agent directed strikes on Odesa region and installed GPS tracker on military fuel truck: he faces life in prison, - SSU

The SSU’s military counterintelligence unit detained an FSB agent in the Odesa region who was coordinating Russian missile and drone strikes against fuel and energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine. At the time of his arrest, he was installing a GPS tracker on a military fuel truck so that the enemy could launch a strike in real time.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine, the detainee has already been notified of charges of high treason committed under martial law.

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According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a local unemployed man whom a Russian intelligence service recruited after he had been looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited remotely, a handler from Russia instructed him to identify potential targets, purchase GPS trackers, and install them on specified objects.

The agent’s main tasks included locating and transmitting the coordinates of gas stations, the locations of Ukrzaliznytsia freight trains, and Defense Forces fuel tankers.

See more: Planned attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions: SSU detains Russian spotter. PHOTO

According to the SSU, Russian troops planned to disrupt fuel supplies to the Ukrainian front and destabilize the situation in the southern regions by carrying out targeted strikes on fuel tankers, freight trains, and local gas stations.

During a search, authorities seized a GPS tracker from the suspect—which he was supposed to activate on a military fuel tanker—as well as a cell phone containing evidence of his collaboration with Russian intelligence.

The suspect was notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The penalty under this article provides for punishment of up to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: He was planning attacks on defense plants and logistics bases: SSU detained spotter in Khmelnytskyi region