He was planning attacks on defense plants and logistics bases: SSU detained spotter in Khmelnytskyi region

Another Russian agent has been detained in the Khmelnytskyi region; he was preparing coordinates for new Russian strikes.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The enemy was targeting enterprises in the defense-industrial complex and the logistics centers of Ukrainian defenders.

The invaders’ plan was uncovered in advance, and an agent was caught red-handed while conducting further reconnaissance near a strategic facility.

See more: Planned attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions: SSU detains Russian spotter. PHOTO

Who was working for Russia?

"The tasks assigned by the Russians were carried out by a local repeat offender recruited by the FSB, who had previously served time for drug-related crimes.

He came to the attention of the Russian intelligence service through Telegram channels where he was searching for ‘quick cash,’ which he needed to buy a dose of drugs," the statement reads.

The man traveled around the area under the guise of bike rides, recorded the perimeters of potential "targets" on his smartphone, and sent videos with geolocation data to his handler in Russia.

During a search, a phone containing evidence of his activities on behalf of the enemy was found in his possession.

He has now been notified of his status as a suspect in a high treason case and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO