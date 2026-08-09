Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: revenue-generating enterprise with German investment has been damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy launched a massive strike on the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the attack, one of the region’s key revenue-generating enterprises was damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to him, this is a company with 100 per cent German investment, which is of vital importance to the region’s economy and provides jobs for our people.













The consequences of the enemy attack have been contained by the State Emergency Service. A law enforcement investigation team is working at the scene.

See more: Russian forces have attacked the Zhytomyr region: a business premises and a residential building have been hit, with three people injured (updated). PHOTOS

The Regional Military Administration, together with local authorities, is already working to identify possible ways to assist this strategic investor.

"We are keen to ensure the company continues to operate, to support its workforce and to create the conditions for a swift recovery," emphasised the head of the region.

What led up to this?