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News Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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Representatives from France, UK and Germany are also in Kyiv. Important talks are due to take place, - Budanov

Peace talks

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners are currently on an official visit to Ukraine.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Budanov

"I am delighted to welcome the American delegation, led by Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Kyiv. We have a busy day ahead, with important talks on the agenda. Representatives of our European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are also here in Kyiv. We are all working together to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," said Budanov.

As reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

What led up to it?

  • It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
  • At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • The negotiations lasted over three hours.

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (308) Jared Kushner (78) Steve Witkoff (211)
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