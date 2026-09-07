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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: shopping centre caught fire. PHOTOS
On the night of 7 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike caused a shopping centre to catch fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. A shopping centre caught fire," the statement reads.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Consequences of the attack
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