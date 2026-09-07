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News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: shopping centre caught fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike caused a shopping centre to catch fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. A shopping centre caught fire," the statement reads.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Consequences of the attack

Zaporizhzhia: the aftermath
Zaporizhzhia: the aftermath
Zaporizhzhia: the aftermath
Zaporizhzhia: the aftermath

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there are casualties. PHOTO

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Zaporizhzhya (869) shoot out (18734) Zaporizhzhia region (2358) Zaporizkyy district (532)
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