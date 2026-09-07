Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: shopping centre caught fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike caused a shopping centre to catch fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. A shopping centre caught fire," the statement reads.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Consequences of the attack









See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there are casualties. PHOTO