Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,497,980 personnel (+1,540 in past 24 hours), 12,332 tanks, 49,311 artillery systems, and 25,284 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,497,980 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 7, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,497,980 (+1,540) (wounded and killed)
- tanks – 12,332 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 25,284 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 49,311 (+51) units
- MLRS – 2,103 (+7) units
- air defense systems – 1,609 (+4) units
- aircraft – 441 (+0) units
- helicopters – 355 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,516 (+9) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 502,717 (+1,473) units
- cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
- warships and boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and fuel tanks – 145,026 (+591) units
- special equipment – 4,647 (+3) units
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