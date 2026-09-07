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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,497,980 personnel (+1,540 in past 24 hours), 12,332 tanks, 49,311 artillery systems, and 25,284 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia’s losses have neared 1.5 million: 1,540 invaders were killed in the past 24 hours

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,497,980 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 7, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,497,980 (+1,540) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,332 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,284 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 49,311 (+51) units
  • MLRS – 2,103 (+7) units
  • air defense systems – 1,609 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 355 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,516 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 502,717 (+1,473) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
  • warships and boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and fuel tanks – 145,026 (+591) units
  • special equipment – 4,647 (+3) units

Watch more: Fighters from Lasar’s Group covered 55 km using LASAR bombers and destroyed Russian ’Zhitiel’ electronic warfare system. VIDEO

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