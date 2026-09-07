Kremlin has not ruled out resumption of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and US, - Peskov

The Kremlin has stated that it does not rule out the resumption of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia. However, there are currently no specific arrangements regarding the venue or timing of a possible meeting.

Russian media outlets, including "Interfax", are reporting on the statement made by Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

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"As regards the resumption of the trilateral format, you heard the statement from Kyiv yesterday. Mr Kushner made such statements. We, too, do not rule out the resumption of this trilateral format," said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Kremlin leader.

At the same time, he noted that it was "too early" to discuss the specific venue and timing of such talks.

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Peskov also stated that "peace may be on the horizon" following talks held in Moscow and Kyiv involving representatives of US President Donald Trump – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.