Art of those who gave their lives for freedom: exhibition ’Voice of Presence’ has opened in Kyiv

To mark Ukraine’s 35th Independence Day, the ABRAMS shop has opened an exhibition entitled ‘The Voice of Presence’. The exhibition brings together works by ten artists who have shaped contemporary Ukrainian culture, defended Ukraine, and given their lives in the struggle for its freedom.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the website of the ABRAMS shop

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Independence comes at a price

"Ukrainian independence did not come about overnight – it is the result of the struggle of generations of people who made Ukraine’s right to be free their life’s mission. Generations have come and gone, but this struggle continues to this day," the statement reads.

"That is precisely why today, on the 35th Independence Day, we are opening the exhibition ‘The Voice of Presence’, which aims to remind us that independence comes at a price – it is only possible thanks to the conscious actions of people who care," the organisers emphasised.

Read more: In Zaporizhzhia direction, journalist and media designer Ruslan Rudukan was killed

Who is featured in the exhibition?

The exhibition brings together works by ten artists – Roman Tarasyuk, Myroslava Kopcha, Illia Vartivanov, Kostiantyn Huzenko, Maksym Yemets, Maksym Kryvtsov, Yurii Kostyshyn, Maksym Burda, Ihor Khodzhaniazov and Kyrylo Hryniov – all of whom shaped the culture of modern Ukraine, fought for its freedom and gave their lives in that struggle.



The artworks will be displayed alongside biographies so that everyone has the opportunity to learn more about the artists – to discover what they were like, what they observed and what they considered important to capture.

Where can I see the artworks?

The exhibition is on display at the ABRAMS shop from 24 August to 24 September and is open to the public during the shop’s opening hours.