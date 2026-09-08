Russia attacked Kyiv-Sumy train with two "shaheds": passengers were evacuated in time

Russian troops attacked a train traveling from Kyiv to Sumy with two precision strikes from Shahed-type attack drones as it approached Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

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He noted that the train was stopped at the station ahead of schedule by a monitoring team from "Ukrzaliznytsia." The passengers, the locomotive crew, and the train were evacuated. There were no injuries.

Passengers are being transported by bus

Thanks to the cooperation between "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Sumy Regional Military Administration, buses were promptly provided. They are transporting passengers to their destinations.

"The enemy continues to attempt to cut off connections with communities near the front lines, but railway workers continue to bravely operate trains and maintain these connections. Our monitoring measures, the timely response of every passenger, and adherence to the train crew’s instructions continue to save lives," Pertsovskyi noted.

He added that targeted attacks on passenger trains constitute a horrific war crime.

Read more: Enemy UAV strikes locomotive on Prydniprovska Railway: People evacuated in advance – Ukrzaliznytsia