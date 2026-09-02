Enemy UAV strikes locomotive on Prydniprovska Railway: People evacuated in advance – Ukrzaliznytsia
Today, an enemy UAV struck near train No. 53/54 Odesa – Dnipro at one of the stations of the Prydniprovska Railway.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.
Details
Thanks to the work of the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring team, the passengers, train crew, and locomotive crew were evacuated to a safe distance in advance.
Everyone was safe at the moment of impact. The locomotive bore the brunt of the strike.
Buses carrying the passengers are reportedly already approaching their destination station.
Background
Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia denied reports circulating on social media that railway infrastructure in central Kyiv had been struck.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password