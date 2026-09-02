Enemy UAV strikes locomotive on Prydniprovska Railway: People evacuated in advance – Ukrzaliznytsia

Today, an enemy UAV struck near train No. 53/54 Odesa – Dnipro at one of the stations of the Prydniprovska Railway.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Thanks to the work of the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring team, the passengers, train crew, and locomotive crew were evacuated to a safe distance in advance.

Everyone was safe at the moment of impact. The locomotive bore the brunt of the strike.

Buses carrying the passengers are reportedly already approaching their destination station.

Read more: Russian strike on Brovary district: bodies found on railway platform, – "UZ"

Background

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia denied reports circulating on social media that railway infrastructure in central Kyiv had been struck.

Read more: Ruscists hit train car near Lozova station in Kharkiv region: there are dead and injured