Ruscists hit train car near Lozova station in Kharkiv region: there are dead and injured

Russian occupiers attacked a train car that was parked near the train station in Lozova, Kharkiv region.

This was announced by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A missile struck a train car near the Lozova train station. Preliminary reports: 2 dead and 3 wounded. They were our railway workers. There are two shelters at this station, which is practically on the front lines, and a third one has been added. More details to follow," he said.

Sinyegubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, stated that two men are known to have been killed.

"Eight people were injured: five men and three women. Some of them are in serious condition.



Medical teams are providing the necessary care. All emergency services are on the scene," added the regional governor.

See more: Enemy UAV attacks passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO