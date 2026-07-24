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News Photo Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
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Enemy UAV attacks passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Russian forces struck a passenger train in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The monitoring team warned the train crew of the potential threat in time, allowing railway workers and passengers to evacuate the carriages.

The UAV reportedly struck the locomotive.

See more: Over past several hours, Russia attacked five Ukrainian regions: three killed, over 13 injured – Vyhivskyi

"Our colleagues are currently working to ensure that the passengers can continue their journey along the safest possible route and reach their stations with minimal delay," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one person has been killed and others wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Russian drone strikes passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region
Russian drone strikes passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (18118) train (73) Ukrzaliznytsya (243) Dnipropetrovsk region (1507)
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