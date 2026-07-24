Enemy UAV attacks passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO
Russian forces struck a passenger train in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The monitoring team warned the train crew of the potential threat in time, allowing railway workers and passengers to evacuate the carriages.
The UAV reportedly struck the locomotive.
"Our colleagues are currently working to ensure that the passengers can continue their journey along the safest possible route and reach their stations with minimal delay," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
Consequences of the attack
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