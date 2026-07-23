Over past several hours, Russia attacked five Ukrainian regions: three killed, over 13 injured – Vyhivskyi

Over the past several hours, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions, killing three people. More than 13 people were injured.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to him, agencies under the Ministry of Internal Affairs are clearing rubble, dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, and assisting those affected.

The minister recalled that last week, units of the State Emergency Service responded 1,126 times to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks. During search-and-rescue operations, 24 people were rescued from under the rubble.

"Police units also worked at the sites of the attacks. Between 16 and 22 July, they documented more than 1,600 war crimes.

"At the same time, police officers are maintaining public order, responding to reports from citizens, and evacuating people from dangerous areas. Mobile service centres of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are also deployed to the sites of enemy attacks to help citizens replace lost or damaged documents," Vyhivskyi added.

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