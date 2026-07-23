Putin is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, further mobilisation in Russia and expansion of war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ahead of autumn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, further mobilisation in Russia, and an expansion of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Censor.NET reports.

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Putin is preparing new strikes on Ukraine

"We greatly appreciate that during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, Prime Minister Micheál Martin is here with us, with Ukraine; that you support Ukraine, see what is happening, and understand the needs of our defence and the protection of lives. Today, we discussed the threats and challenges we face right now, ahead of autumn, when Putin is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, further mobilisation in Russia, and an expansion of the war," Zelenskyy noted.

Sanctions against Russia

The president recalled that a decision had been made today on a new European Union sanctions package against Russia and thanked every European leader who had made it possible.

"This is already the 21st package, and today Micheál assured me that he would work on the 22nd package," he added

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Martin paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Opening of clusters

Zelenskyy noted that during Ireland’s presidency of the European Union, decisions had also been made on Ukraine’s accession clusters, with two clusters already opened.

"And thank you for your readiness to continue supporting this work. It is very important for Ireland, as the country holding the presidency, to demonstrate leadership, and Ukraine can count on the remaining clusters being opened.

"I thank Ireland and all our partners in Europe, the United States, and around the world for their tangible support. And for Ireland’s new support package, it makes a real difference. I thank all Irish people for caring," the president added.

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